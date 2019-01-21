Record jallikattu claims 2 lives in Viralimalai

Pudukkotai: In the largest ever jallikattu (bull-taming) held this season so far to create a world record at Viralimalai near Pudukkottai on Sunday, two visitors were unfortunately gored to death and at least 40 bull-tamers were injured.

The jallikattu was earlier flagged off by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the event was organised by the State Health minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar organised it.

Flagging off the event, Mr. Palaniswami said the Viralimalai jallikattu would join the league of world-famous jallikattus’ hosted at Alanganallur in Madurai district. Today’s event was being held in accordance with the stipulated guidelines, he said.

The Health minister who usually pitches for Ammankulam Pattamaraathan temple as the venue in Viralimalai for holding a jallikattu every year, sought to create a world record this year in terms of number of bulls participating at one place.

Accordingly, in this event, 1,353 bulls and 424 bull-tamers participated in the mega jallikattu held for about nine hours continuously from 8 am today.

A two-member team including a woman from World Kings-World Records Union, London came and after recording the whole day’s event and analyzing it, declared it as the largest jallikattu on date with the participation of 1,353 bulls creating a world record. The London team presented a certificate in this regard to Dr Vijayabaskar.

Deputy Chief Minister, O. Pannerselvam and state ministers, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, R. Kamaraj, R. B. Udhayakumar, Vellamandi Natarajan and Mrs.Valarmathi, among others graced the inaugural.

The deceased were identified as A. Ramu (35) of Periyampatti, Pudukkottai and L. Sathishkumar of Allur near Tiruchy. All the injured bull-tamers were treated at the special medical camp at the venue itself.