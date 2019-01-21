search on deccanchronicle.com
Navy stops ops to pull out decomposed body from Meghalaya mine

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 9:14 am IST
15 miners disappeared inside the mine on Dec 13 last year after one of them accidentally punctured the wall of the mine.
The families of four of the 15 miners had on Saturday asked the rescuers to retrieve the decomposed body so that they could perform the last rites. (Photo: File)
Shillong: The Navy on Sunday stopped efforts to pull out the decomposed body of a miner that it spotted four days ago inside a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, officials said. The Navy divers had spotted the decomposed body of a trapped miner on Wednesday, using an unmanned, remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) at a depth of around 160 feet inside the mine's main shaft.

Fifteen miners disappeared inside the mine on December 13 last year after one of them accidentally punctured the wall of the mine, leading to its flooding.

 

"The Navy today suspended the pulling of the remains, which they had been trying since yesterday evening, as too much disintegration (of the body) took place with every pull by the ROV jaw," operation spokesperson R Susngi said.

Read: Want decent burial, say families as bodies pulled out of mine ‘fall apart’

A multi-agency operation, which included de-watering of the main shaft where the miners are trapped, and of the nearby mines, has failed to yield any result as the water level has not gone down.

The Navy divers were awaiting further instructions from the government, Susngi said.

The family of the miners from Garo Hills have also been called to the site to help identify the body from the video shot underwater by the ROV earlier this week.

An ROV operator from Chennai went on with a search operation in the nearby mines and Coal India continued de-watering in two nearby abandoned shafts by running their pumps for 23 hours since Saturday evening, Susngi said.

In the last 46 hours, Coal India pumped out over 52 lakh litres of water from the nearby abandoned mines, but it was not enough to bring down the water level that was causing hindrances in the rescue work, Susngi said.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited, which has also joined the rescue efforts, had managed to pump out over 45 lakh litres of water, he said, adding that the Odisha Fire Services had pumped out approximately 4.5 lakh litres.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government was likely to apprise the Supreme Court of the problems in continuing with the search-and-rescue operations, an official said.

Tags: indian navy, meghalaya mine, trapped miners, meghalaya government
Location: India, Meghalaya




