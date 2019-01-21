search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Modi vs chaos’ agenda for 2019: Arun Jaitley’s dig at Opposition unity

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Jaitley said India has moved ahead of 1971 and aspirational society will not commit 'collective suicide' in upcoming LS polls.
'Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos,' Arun Jaitley wondered. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Dismissing opposition parties' ‘Mahagathbandhan' as unviable and unworkable, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said, India has moved ahead of 1971 and the aspirational society will not commit a "collective suicide" in the forthcoming general elections.

The two-fold strategy of the opposition parties for the general elections is to pursue anti-Modi agenda and take advantage of the electoral arithmetic, he said in a Facebook post titled 'Agenda for 2019 – Modi Vs Chaos'.

 

"Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos,” Jaitley wondered.

The Union Minister is currently in the US for a medical check-up.

Recalling the 1971 General Elections, Jaitley said the opposition had formed a 'Grand Alliance' or the 'Mahagathbandhan' teaming up against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"We had powerful leaders and a head-start in the media. Additionally, the Congress had split into two... The results were announced, India rejected negativism. The India of 2019 has moved way ahead of India of 1971. Aspirational society never commits a collective suicide. They do not suffer from a Lemming Syndrome," Jaitley said.

Lemming Syndrome refers to a phenomenon wherein crowds of people, imitate actions of each other just because they see a majority of their peers doing it.

Stating that every general election has its own script that is dictated by the prevailing political environment, Jaitley said for 2019 political battle, India's opposition has a two-fold strategy, firstly, negative anti-Modi agenda and secondly, random political grouping to gain from the electoral arithmetic.

He said Opposition politics has thrown up four desirous prime ministers wishing to challenge Narendra Modi. "It is obvious that the level of satisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is very high. If that weren't so, what was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him? It is only the fear of his popularity and a certain comeback that is bringing them together," Jaitley said.

Stating that the anti-Modi rally organised by Opposition parties in Kolkata, became significantly "a non-Rahul Gandhi rally," by his conspicuous absence. "All four ambitious politicians pursue fanciful strategies to replace PM Modi; however, Congress can at best dream only to be a pillion rider," Jaitley noted.   

Tags: mahagathbandhan, arun jaitley, opposition unity, 2019 lok sabha polls, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




