search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian citizenship, hands over passport to Antiguan govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 21, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 10:18 am IST
This move of Choksi can be seen as an attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he is wanted by multiple agencies for loan fraud.
 In 2017, Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15, 2018. (Photo: File)
  In 2017, Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua.

This move of Choksi can be seen as an attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he is wanted by multiple agencies for loan fraud.

 

The foreign ministry had said that Mehul Choksi could not have dual citizenship.

 In 2017, Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15, 2018.

A few days later, on January 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case and started investigating Choki and Nirav Modi.

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are wanted in India and are accused of Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving fake guarantees in the name of Punjab national bank.

...
Tags: pnb fraud case, nirav modi, mehul choksi, indian citizenship
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Act like woman,' says NSUI district prez, booked for threatening female student

An FIR has been registered against NSUI Shahjahanpur district president Irfan Hussain for allegedly threatening a female student after she complained of molestation.(Photo: Video Screengrab)

Siddaramaiah to hold Cong Legislature Party meeting at 11 am today

The meeting was convened by the party to assess whether its flock was intact amid speculation that some of the party MLAs had switched over to the BJP. (Photo :ANI)

Will take legal action: Wife of hospitalised K'taka Cong lawmaker

Anand Singh was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort, where Congress legislators were moved on Friday by the party, the local media reported. (Photo: File)

India-Pakistan 'Peace Calendar' released to strengthen bilateral ties

'Peace Calender' was released to send out a message of peace amid strain in bilateral ties.(Photo:Twitter @sudheenkulkarni))

Navy stops ops to pull out decomposed body from Meghalaya mine

The families of four of the 15 miners had on Saturday asked the rescuers to retrieve the decomposed body so that they could perform the last rites. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham