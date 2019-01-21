search on deccanchronicle.com
In call to Arvind Kejriwal's office, man informs about plot to attack Delhi CM

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, report said.
A couple of weeks ago, Arvind Kejriwal's office received an e-mail threatening to kidnap his daughter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's office received a call on Monday from a person informing about a threat of a possible attack on the Delhi chief minister, official sources said.

According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi. The caller said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said.

 

As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, they added. Caller ID installed at the office's landline telephone is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government it has not been fixed.

A senior police official said they were informed about the call by Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the chief minister and efforts are underway to identify the caller.

A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal's office received an e-mail threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




