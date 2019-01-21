2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, encounter underway

Srinagar: 2 terrorists have been neutralised and encounter is still underway between security forces and a third terrorist.

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces. No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.