2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, encounter underway

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 11:45 am IST
An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District. (Photo:File)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District. (Photo:File)

Srinagar: 2 terrorists have been neutralised and encounter is still underway between security forces and a third terrorist.

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.  He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.  No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.

...
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




