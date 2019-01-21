search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Defence AI raw, says Bipin Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Jan 21, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Army Chief says time we put AI to strategic use.
Bipin Rawat
 Bipin Rawat

Hyderabad: Despite being aware of artificial intelligence, the country has not been able to benefit from the technology, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday at the valedictory of the National Conference on Self Reliance in Defence Manufacturing.

The Army Chief said, “We have our adversary on the northern border spending huge amounts of money on artificial intelligence. It is time for us also to focus on artificial intelligence and big data analytics. As of now, we understand artificial intelligence and big data analytics, but I don’t think we have really understood how to incorporate this and utilise this to our advantage.”

 

He emphasised the need to collaborate with industry to understand the functioning of these technologies as military affairs is now based on technological advancements. “The rapid advances in technology necessitate that we now incorporate the industrial sector in defence manufacturing.”

Speaking about the growing threat of cyber warfare and the need to be prepared, he said, “We have to understand that we have disputed land borders on our western sector. We don’t see peace on the horizon anywhere in the near future and armed forces need to be prepared. (They) need to be prepared by imbibing new technologies, keeping pace with advancements in warfare. Gone are the days when people fought across sectors with guns and rifles. We are going to see a lot of non-contact warfare happening.”

He emphasised the need to come up with a battlefield management system as a plethora of information was coming from various sources such as satellite surveillance and drones.

The country is the largest importer of defence equipment, and he called on the country to become an prominent exporter.

Irrespective of position, he said that the men in uniform would help to be a link between defence and industry, as defence manufacturing cannot solely depend on DRDO and DPSUs.

He noted that the minister of defence was keen on removing bottlenecks faced by the industry in defence manufacture.

...
Tags: bipin rawat, defence manufacturing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 rooms, personal cook: RTI reveals Sasikala 'enjoying' VIP facilities in jail

59-year-old VK Sasikala is currently serving a four-year jail term after being convicted in disproportionate asset case. (Photo: File)

Small number of Bangladeshis to benefit from citizenship bill: official

The majority of those who are likely to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be from Pakistan, as nearly 35,000 of such people have got LTVs so far. (Representational Image)

Opposition 'vilifying EVMs' to explain impending defeat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing BJP's booth-level workers from Lok Sabha constituencies of Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and South Goa through video-conference. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Row erupts as Congress MLA ‘gifts’ Mercedes-Benz to Siddaramaiah

In June last year, Siddaramaiah was in the eye of a controversy after the then minister K J George allegedly gifted him a Toyota Land Cruiser with fuel coupons for a year. (Photo: File)

‘Kumbh to generate Rs 1.2 lakh crore revenue’, says industry body CII

Around 12 crore people are expected to visit the Kumbh between now and Maha Shivratri on March 4, when the Mela will come to a close on Maha Shivratri day. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham