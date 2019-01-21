CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Rao's appointment

Gogoi has sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI Director. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has recused himself from hearing a plea challenging M Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CJI Gogoi said he cannot hear plea as he would be part of the committee meeting to select the next CBI director.

.The plea will now be heard on January 24 by another bench.

The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.