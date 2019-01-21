search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre threatening to impose Prez rule in Andhra: N Chandrababu Naidu

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Naidu claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a 'negative leader' under whose leadership the country was regressing.
Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, he attacked the prime minister and the BJP, saying they did nothing special for Andhra. (Photo: File)
 Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, he attacked the prime minister and the BJP, saying they did nothing special for Andhra. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the Centre was threatening to impose President's Rule in the state but, he said, nobody would be cowed down by such threats.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "negative leader" under whose leadership the country was regressing. Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, he attacked the prime minister and the BJP, saying they did nothing special for Andhra.

 

"They say one Union minister will come to the state every week. What good have they done for the state? On top of it, they are issuing threats that President's Rule will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh. There is nobody here to be cowed down by their threats," Naidu said.

Referring to the opposition parties' rally in Kolkata two days ago, the TDP chief said it marked the beginning of the end of dictatorial rule and gave confidence to the people of the country. "We will hold a similar rally in Amaravati in which leaders of 22 parties will take part," Naidu added.

The TDP chief lashed out at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, saying they were working under Modi's direction.

The TRS and the YSRC were conspiring to create misgivings among the backward classes so that they are distanced from the TDP, he alleged. He said the backward communities should unitedly thwart such attempts.

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, president's rule, pm modi, tdp, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
 

Boult Audio Tru5ive review: Sporty Bluetooth 5 wireless audio on a budget

The Boult Audio Tru5ive offers everything a fitness fanatic and music lover requires.
 

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

The Samsung Galaxy M-series will be priced aggressively in India.
 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee has all capabilities to lead country: HD Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, however, maintained that leadership was not the pressing issue at hand and the opposition needs to focus on ways and ideas to win the polls. (Photo: File)

Mayawati should join hands with BJP for Dalits, tie up with SP won't last: Athawale

Athawale also added that if Mayawati wants to work for upliftment of Dalits then she should consider forming an alliance with PM Modi. (Photo: File)

Man mauled to death by 2 lions in Punjab zoo, cops probe how he entered enclosure

Following the incidents, the lion safari has been closed for the time being for visitors. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Rao's appointment

Gogoi has sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI Director. (Photo: File)

Expelled Cong leader threatens to expose Rahul for surrendering before Patnaik family

Continuing his tirade against the Congress president, Jena warned: 'I will campaign everywhere and I will expose their secrets. This is just the beginning. On January 25, I will give certain facts. The full country will know what Rahul Gandhi is and what he is protecting.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham