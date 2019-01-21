BJP MLA says Mayawati ‘worse than a transgender’

Chandauli (UP): An MLA from the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh Sunday came under severe criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a transgender”.

The Mughalsarai MLA, Sadhana Singh, made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

“Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person,” Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, Union minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale told a presser in Lucknow on Sunday that such personal comments should not be made.

Bahunjan Samaj Party (BSP) leader S.C. Misra said on Twitter BJP leaders have “lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up” which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party’s boat. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

“The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile the National Commission for Women has questioned the objectionable statements reportedly made by BJP MLA and said it would formally issue a notice seeking an explanation from her.

“Such derogatory sta-tements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.