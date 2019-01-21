search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MLA says Mayawati ‘worse than a transgender’

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 1:12 am IST
NCW will send a notice to the MLA seeking explanation.
Mayawati
 Mayawati

Chandauli (UP): An MLA from the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh Sunday came under severe criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a transgender”.

The Mughalsarai MLA, Sadhana Singh, made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

 

“Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person,” Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, Union minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale told a presser in Lucknow on Sunday that such personal comments should not be made.

Bahunjan Samaj Party (BSP) leader S.C. Misra said on Twitter BJP leaders have “lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up” which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party’s boat. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

“The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile the National Commission for Women has questioned the objectionable statements reportedly made by BJP MLA and said it would formally issue a notice seeking an explanation from her.

“Such derogatory sta-tements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

...
Tags: bsp chief mayawati, sadhana singh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fish count in Kadalundi river declines, says study

There are close to 38 varieties of fish in the river including Malan (Liza macrolepis), Kathichooda (Ambassis gymnocephalus), Irumeen (Oreochromis niloticus), Karimeen (Etroplus suratensis) etc.

Western Ghats rivers in danger

The powerhouse of a hydel project coming up across Iruvazhinjippuzha near Kodancheri in Kozhikode which was washed off in the floods. (File pic)

Kozhikode: Big cats prowl on domestic animals

Alienated in the jungle and incapacitated either due to age or due to clashes with other animals, the animals resort to attacking cattle.

Activists burn Synod circular

Members of Kerala Catholic Reform Movement and Joint Christian council set fire to the circular by the Syro Malabar church in Kochi Sunday.

11th International Theatre Festival of Kerala begins

Cultural minister A.K. Balan presents Ammannur award to theatre artiste Prasanna during the inaugural function of 11th International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur on Sunday.(DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham