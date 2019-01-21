search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP MLA Sadhana Singh apologises for comments against BSP chief Mayawati

Published Jan 21, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Singh, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai had Saturday called the BSP chief a 'blot on womankind' and 'worse than a transgender'.
'I had no such intention to hurt anyone.... I regret what I said. I just shared a woman’s pain, and didn’t want to insult anyone,' Singh said in a statement after her comments drew flak from allies and opposition leaders. (Photo: ANI)
Chandauli: After courting controversy over her remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, BJP MLA Sadhana Singh Sunday issued an apology, clarifying that she did not mean to hurt anyone.

Singh, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai had Saturday called the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a transgender”.

 

“I had no such intention to hurt anyone.... I regret what I said. I just shared a woman’s pain, and didn’t want to insult anyone,” Singh said in a statement after her comments drew flak from allies and opposition leaders.

The BJP lawmaker made the controversial remarks at a rally while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

“I just wanted to remind her (Mayawati) about the help extended by BJP leaders in 1995 to her,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Singh’s apology came immediately after a complaint was lodged against her at the Baburi Police Station by a BSP leader who sought that she be booked under the SC/ST Act.

 “A complaint was received from BSP leader Ram Chandra Gautam. We have not registered an FIR yet but an investigation will be done,” a police officer said.

 “We will analyse the video footage of the rally and after that a decision will be taken on whether an FIR should be filed against her (Singh),” the officer added.

