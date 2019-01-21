search on deccanchronicle.com
16 dead after boat capsizes off Karwar coast in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 21, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
There were around 22 people onboard; Local fishermen and Coast Guard have found 6 bodies while others are reportedly missing.
The Navy has also been called for rescue and relief operation, which is underway. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: 16 people died in Karnataka after a boat on which they were travelling capsized off the Karwar coast, news agency ANI reported. There were 24 people on board when the accident happened.

Local fishermen and the Coast Guard have found six bodies till now while others are reportedly missing.

 

The Navy has also been called for rescue and relief operation, which is underway.

Further details are awaited.

...
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




