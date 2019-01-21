16 dead after boat capsizes off Karwar coast in Karnataka

The Navy has also been called for rescue and relief operation, which is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: 16 people died in Karnataka after a boat on which they were travelling capsized off the Karwar coast, news agency ANI reported. There were 24 people on board when the accident happened.

Local fishermen and the Coast Guard have found six bodies till now while others are reportedly missing.

The Navy has also been called for rescue and relief operation, which is underway.

Further details are awaited.