search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court bench headed by CJI to hear Loya case tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Jan 21, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Judge Loya, who refused to discharge Amit Shah, in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case died after he was shifted from that case.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Looking to address the concerns of four senior judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has decided to himself hear the former special CBI judge H.B. Loya case on Monday. The decision follows the dramatic recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from hearing the two PILs demanding an independent probe into Loya’s mysterious death in December 2014. 

The high-profile Loya case is seen as the trigger for the top four Supreme Court judges — Justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph — to go public with their criticism of CJI Misra for allocating sensitive cases to junior judges.

 

Tags: chief justice dipak misra, b h loya case, cbi judge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Temple that stopped Aurangzeb’s plunder

The legend has it that in 1679 when Mughul emperor Aurangzeb came to plunder the Karmanghat temple, a devine voice echoed.

K'taka Dalit groups block Anant Hegde's car over his remarks on Constitution

The groups present there were protesting against the Union Minister. (Photo: ANI)

AIADMK to write to EC to disqualify Puducherry MLAs oocupying 'office of profit'

Anbalagan said AIADMK will give 15 days time to the MLAs 'to relieve themselves of posts of chairmen and Parliamentary Secretary so as to remain only as legislators as my intention is not to disturb them.' (Photo: File)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites Karni Sena for pre-screeing of ‘Padmaavat’

'We had sent names of nine historians but only three were invited. If they call all these people and assure to make changes as advised, we can accept the invitation,' Lokendra Singh Kalvi said. (Photo: File)

Law to be enacted soon to hang those convicted of raping minors: Haryana CM

Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham