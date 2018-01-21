search on deccanchronicle.com
Shutdown of US government to hit processing of visa at Hyderabad consulate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 21, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 1:24 am IST
The shutdown, the first in five years, started on a Saturday, when the consulates are closed for the weekend.
The Hyderabad consulate on an average receives between 600 and 1,000 visa applications under various categories and the number is higher during peak season.
Hyderabad: The shutdown of the US government is likely to paralyse official operations, including visa interviews and processing at the US consulate at Hyderabad and across India.

Functioning of consulates, especially departments headed by Americans, would face a blackout till the US Senate passes the short-term spending Bill. The shutdown, the first in five years, started on a Saturday, when the consulates are closed for the weekend.

 

Sources said that till there was clarity on the Bill, US consulates in India would not carry out any outdoor events or engagements, while an official announcement on visa interviews would be announced shortly. The Hyderabad consulate on an average receives between 600 and 1,000 visa applications under various categories and the number is higher during peak season.

