search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India can fight not only on its own ground, but also on foreign soil: Rajnath

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Singh's remarks come almost a month after a group of 5 Army commandos crossed the LoC in Poonch sector and killed three Pakistani soldiers.
Rajnath Singh was addressing a meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh' in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
 Rajnath Singh was addressing a meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh' in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India has shown that it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory, if need be.

Singh's remarks come almost a month after a group of five Army commandos crossed the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers and smashed a post, in a swift and daring operation.

 

The operation was seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district.

"A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants," Singh said at a public meeting here.

"India's image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory. India has developed this power," he said.

Singh said India wants to maintain a friendly relationship with Pakistan.

"But Pakistan is not mending its ways," Singh said.

"I want to assure you that our government will not let India to bow its head," he said.

The home minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy is moving ahead at a fast pace.

"..and now even the global economists and experts accept this," he said, adding that India's prestige in the global arena is "rising rapidly".

Singh was addressing a meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh' in Lucknow.

"The 'railway maal godaam shramik' have, for the past few generations, been sweating and giving the Railways a good income. However, despite this, they do not have any identification card, nor do they get any treatment facility in any of the Railway hospitals," said Rajnath.

He said he would take up the issues and problems of the labourers in the railway sector with their representatives and the railway minister.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
 

Ghost for sale: 4 attempt to sell 'genie in a bottle' in WB, arrested

A Baguiati resident, Tapas Roy Choudhury, received a call from a friend informing him that a ghost, which would do anything for him and turn all his wishes into reality, was available for sale, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chidambaram slams 'anti-consumer' Centre over rising diesel, petrol prices

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress party leader said petrol and diesel must be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as this would give the consumers much-needed relief. (Photo: File)

Office of profit case: Prez approves EC proposal to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs

President Ramnath Kovind has approved the recommendation of disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs by Election Commission of India. (Photo: File)

India to welcome Davos meet with 'desi' cuisine, Yoga sessions tomorrow

The official sessions will begin on Tuesday when PM Modi will deliver the 'opening plenary', during which he is expected to pitch India as an open economy that is ready for investments from across the world and also as a major engine to drive the global economic growth. (Photo: PTI/File)

After Constitution remark, Hegde says 'won't be affected by protesting dogs'

Hegde downplayed Congress' criticism by saying that his comment was being misinterpreted. He said that the Congress was trying to tarnish his image. (Photo: ANI/File)

Video 'fake', CM 'spreading lie', must apologise: BJP leader on Delhi fire remark

Preeti Aggarwal demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'spreading lie'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham