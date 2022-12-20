  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2022 Lok Sabha adjourned ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Parliament. (PTI)
 Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Parliament. (PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 11.30 am amid heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members over certain remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest.

During the Question Hour, which went on for less than 10 minutes, one question and its supplementaries were taken up.

However, as the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal were engaged in a heated exchange over Kharge's remarks.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

Tags: lok sabha adjourned, congress leader mallikarjun kharge, heated arguments between bjp and opposition
Location: India, Delhi


