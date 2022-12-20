Gehlot plans to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to poor

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cement his position, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a set of incentives for the state. He said his government

will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line and enrolled in the Ujjwala scheme. The CM announced this in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. He added: “I would like to say we will provide 12 cylinders a year for those who are poor and under the Ujjwala scheme, at Rs 500 each.”

Mr Gehlot said he was preparing for the coming state budget and added: “I’m prepping for the budget next month... Right now, I want to say only one thing. Under the Ujjwala scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the poor with LPG connections... But the cylinder remains empty, because the (cylinder) rates are now between Rs 400 and Rs 1,040.” He also claimed this was just one of the schemes he will unveil in the budget.