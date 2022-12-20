  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2022 Gehlot plans to give ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gehlot plans to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to poor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 20, 2022, 7:52 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 7:52 am IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cement his position, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a set of incentives for the state. He said his government
will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line and enrolled in the Ujjwala scheme. The CM announced this in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. He added: “I would like to say we will provide 12 cylinders a year for those who are poor and under the Ujjwala scheme, at Rs 500 each.”

Mr Gehlot said he was preparing for the coming state budget and added: “I’m prepping for the budget next month... Right now, I want to say only one thing. Under the Ujjwala scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the poor with LPG connections... But the cylinder remains empty, because the (cylinder) rates are now between Rs 400 and Rs 1,040.” He also claimed this was just one of the schemes he will unveil in the budget.

...
Tags: ujjwala scheme, ashok gehlot, congress leader rahul gandhi, gas cylinder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 20 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CM Gehlot is on overdrive to escape the "sword of Damocles"
Ashok Gehlot alleges mainstream media has 'boycotted' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Latest From Nation

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI

President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

Kaushik Kappagantula (left) and Satya Raghu Mokkapati, co-founders of Kheyti. — Twitter

Hyd-based agritech start-up wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC hears arguments in Disha encounter killings case

Transport Minister P.Vishwaroop takes part in the 'Door to door - Our Government' programme at Vanapallipalem village in Konaseema district on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

Uphill task for YSRC leaders to go door to door in Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri present a memento to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks on after the swearing-in ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Chidambaram asks if India-China border situation figured in Modi, Jinping exchange

New Delhi: Congress MP P. Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Terror incidents in J&K decreased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->