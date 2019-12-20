Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Yeddy appeals to peo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yeddy appeals to people to stay off 'vested interests' after protests claim 2 lives

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
"In view of the protests in certain parts of the state against the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I make this humble appeal to every citizen of Karnataka to stay away from vested interests indulging in rumor mongering and stoking the passions to disturb peace and harmony in the state," Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: With the anti-CAA protests having claimed two lives in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering and assured his government's commitment to protect the rights of all citizens.

"In view of the protests in certain parts of the state against the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I make this humble appeal to every citizen of Karnataka to stay away from vested interests indulging in rumor mongering and stoking the passions to disturb peace and harmony in the state," Yediyurappa said.

 

Clarifying that CAA will not affect the rights and privileges of any Indian citizen of any religion in anyway, he said, therefore let us not heed to ill motivated rumours and tarnish the peace-loving image of the state of Karnataka.

"Let us all join together in upholding this image by maintaining peace and harmony," he added.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government was committed to protecting the rights of every citizen without prejudice to caste, creed, community, religion or race.

Two people were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the CAA turned violent in Mangaluru.

Police had lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators had taken to the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka for defying prohibitory orders.

Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in Mangaluru following which the police clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it to the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till December 22 midnight.

The state government had on Thursday night also issued a notification prohibiting mobile internet data services of all service providers for the next 48 hour in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada District.

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mangaluru on Friday and Visvesvaraya Technological University has postponed its exams.

Police said strict vigil has been maintained across the coastal city to maintain law and order.

With curfew in place, movement of people has been scarce.

Police detained some Kerala-based media persons early on Friday in front of Government Wenlock hospital, where the post-mortem of the deceased was underway.

Their cameras were seized, sources said.

The detained journalists belonged to Asianet, 24 channel, MediaOne and Mathrubhumi.

In the state capital that witnessed large scale protests, police have made massive security arrangement as protesters are expected to stage demonstrations at some places on Friday also, despite prohibitory orders in place.

"BCP has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure safe and secure atmosphere for citizens in Bengaluru. #144crpc" Bengaluru city police tweeted.

Asking people to think twice before posting or sharing information on social media as rumours and provocative messages were being spread by some, police requested citizens not to pay attention to them.

 

