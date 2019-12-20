Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Voting begins for la ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Voting begins for last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 8:17 am IST
The fate of 237 candidates, including two ministers and a former CM, will be decided in this final phase.
The polling that began at 7 am in all Assembly segments will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST). (Photo: ANI)
 The polling that began at 7 am in all Assembly segments will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST). (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections in 16 constituencies began on Friday.

The fate of 237 candidates, including two ministers and a former CM, will be decided in this final phase. The polling that began at 7 am in all Assembly segments will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST).

 

Voters in the rest of the Assembly segments can exercise their franchise till 5 pm. The other seats where polling is being held in this final phase are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.

All constituencies are spread over six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state. In all, 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. Adequate security forces have been deployed, he said. Of 5,389 polling stations, 396 in Naxal-affected areas have been marked as "critical" while 208 have been declared "sensitive". In all, 1,321 polling stations in non-left wing extremism affected areas have been marked as "critical" while 1,765 declared "sensitive".

The Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines. Altogether, 249 polling stations have been marked as model booths. As many as 133 polling stations have women staff while 1,347 have webcasting facilities, Choubey said.

BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath. State Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting against JMM's working president and former chief minister Hemant Soren from Dumka. Louis Marandi had defeated Soren in the 2014 assembly elections. Like the previous assembly polls when he contested from two seats, Soren is in the fray from Barhait as well.

Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren is seeking re-election from Jama. The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur. The state president of the Janata Dal (United) and former MP, Salkhan Murmu, is contesting from Sikaripara. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies.

While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively. The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round. Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray. Of the 81 assembly seats, elections had concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases between November 30 and December 16. Votes will be counted on December 23.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections, voting, election commission
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. (Photo: FIle)

Red alert in Aligarh, heavy security deployed in view of Friday prayers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured people that no one could steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam. (Photo: ANI)

Assam CM says no threat to land or language, internet back after 10 days

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Violence should not be solution for problems': Rajinikanth on CAA protest

On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)

'Rise up stronger': Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked with message



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BS Yediyurappa regrets Mangaluru police firing

Protesters being taken away by policemen from near the Town Hall area in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)

‘We wanted to put our principles to the test’

The only thing students are particular about is that affiliation to any political party is not welcome.

Feliz Navidad! Where to ring in the festive cheer

For an intimate and romantic celebration, Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru has put together a festive degustation menu at their Italian restaurant, Caprese.

Wake Up to Music of Change

Music plays a large role, not only in his life, as Kej pointed out, but also in the world.

Bengaluru: Miscreant pours acid on woman bus conductor

Indira Bai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham