Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 'Use of brute f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Use of brute force to suppress dissent is unacceptable in democracy': Sonia Gandhi

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 9:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 9:48 pm IST
Gandhi said the people's apprehensions were real and legitimate and the struggle against the legislation was 'just.'
"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message. (Photo: File)
 "The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused BJP-led government of 'brute repression' against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation was 'discriminatory' and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," she said in a video message.

 

Gandhi said the if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the poor and vulnerable will have to stand in queues like at the time of demonetisation and prove their citizenship.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like at the time of 'notebandi' (demonetisation), they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship," she said.

Gandhi said the people's apprehensions were real and legitimate and the struggle against the legislation was 'just.'

"The Congress assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution," said she.

The Congress chief accused the BJP-led government of pursuing "divisive, anti-people" policies.

"There have been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government," said Gandhi.

She said the people have a right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns in a democracy.

"Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

Gandhi condemned actions of the government and expressed "its solidarity with the students and citizens of India in their just struggle".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, nrc, citizenship amendment act 2019, protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Notably, Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move. (Photo: File | AP)

'Kaahe ka NRC?' Bihar CM Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented at all

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou said at a media reception on Wednesday, 'I have noticed that Indian media is used to forwarding news from media of western countries which is fake and meant to discredit China, esp news on Hong Kong and Xinjiang recently with few objective and positive voices. I think this is unfair not only for China, but also for Indian readers, because it is crucial for hundreds of millions of Indian people to learn about their great neighboring country in a comprehensive and balanced way.' (Photo: File | AFP)

Chinese diplomat blames the West of spreading fake news

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Overall voter turnout over 66 pc in the state

Police said they had to use canes and lob tear-gas shells at several places after protesters turned violent and tried to take out rallies defying the prohibitory orders imposed in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Violence spreads to new areas in UP, internet suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Kaahe ka NRC?' Bihar CM Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented at all

Notably, Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move. (Photo: File | AP)

Chinese diplomat blames the West of spreading fake news

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou said at a media reception on Wednesday, 'I have noticed that Indian media is used to forwarding news from media of western countries which is fake and meant to discredit China, esp news on Hong Kong and Xinjiang recently with few objective and positive voices. I think this is unfair not only for China, but also for Indian readers, because it is crucial for hundreds of millions of Indian people to learn about their great neighboring country in a comprehensive and balanced way.' (Photo: File | AFP)

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Overall voter turnout over 66 pc in the state

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Violence spreads to new areas in UP, internet suspended

Police said they had to use canes and lob tear-gas shells at several places after protesters turned violent and tried to take out rallies defying the prohibitory orders imposed in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAA: 'Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

'Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham