'Rise up stronger': Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked with message

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 8:59 am IST
The hackers also hit out at the JNU vice-chancellor for being silent on the protests in his varsity.
On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)
 On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The website of Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked on Thursday and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it.

The message on the site read, "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!"

 

The website of the university is handled by a third party and its server was hacked. The third party was informed and it is on the job to restore it, according to a varsity spokesperson.

Students from the varsity have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the campus. Some of them joined the protests at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

The website was hacked in the evening and the hackers posted messages asking Jamia students to ensure that the movement does not die.

"Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don't let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger!" the message read. They also put forth four demands -- rollback CAA, rollback NRC, free unlawfully detained students and probe police brutality.



"And two minutes of silence for Delhi Police. Remember the time they were protesting after the Tees Hazari incident. Mike Drop!" they said.

On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA.

 

Tags: citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, jamia millia islamia university
Location: India, Delhi


