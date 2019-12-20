Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Man gets lifer for r ...
Man gets lifer for raping minor

Published Dec 20, 2019
The incident had taken place on January 13, 2017 in Champua area of the district.
BHUBANESWAR: The court of additional district and sessions judge, Keonjhar, on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a 3-year-old girl two years ago.

Sunil Kumar Nayak, the convict and a relative of the deceased, had come to the girl’s house when her parents were not present.

He took her to a playground near a school in the area and raped and killed her.

The body was found at the abandoned kitchen of the school next day.

Adjudicating the case, the court pronounced the quantum of the punishment. Statements of as many as 28 witnesses were examined during the trial.

