Mamata Banerjee wants referendum on CAA
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee wants referendum on CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 1:16 am IST
NCP compares Amit Shah to General Dyer; Left warns of more nation-wide protests.
Smoke billows from a burning media OB van during a protest against the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh later held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of incidents of violence in the state. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) raged across the country, the Opposition parties on Thursday hit out at the government accusing it for taking ‘draconian’ measures to muzzle the voice of the people.  

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi warned that “the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become”.

 

She said that the government has shut metro stations and internet services in Delhi and have imposed CrPC Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

Congress leader  Rahul Gandhi said, “This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section144 to suppress India’s voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally challenged the Central government to have a UN-monitored referendum she said, “Just because the BJP has got the majority doesn’t mean that they can do whatever they want. If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nation-monitored referendum on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. Let there be an impartial organisation like the UN or the Human Rights Commission conduct it.”

NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah over the police action against those protesting against the CAA, comparing him to “General Dyer”.

Attacking the high handedness of the Central government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Today’s protests showed the determination of youngsters to not let democracy be butchered. This was not a one off protest, such protests will continue.”

CPI general secretary D. Raja said citizenship cannot be based on religion.

“The BJP is working against the legacy of Sardar Patel and citizenship cannot be based on religion. The CAA is an undeclared subversion of the Constitution,” he claimed.

