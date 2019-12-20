Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Expelled BJP Kuldeep ...
Expelled BJP Kuldeep Singh Sengar jailed for life in Unnao rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 20, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
More details are awaited.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Friday.

The CBI had urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician.

 

On Monday, the court had convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.

...
