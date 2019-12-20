Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Expansion of Uddhav& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Expansion of Uddhav's council of ministers likely before Dec 25

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 11:57 am IST
'Portfolio allocation has been done. Some departments might get swapped among the three parties,' a senior Congress leader said.
Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (Photo: File)
 Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers in Maharashtra is expected to take place before Christmas, according to a senior Congress leader.

"Expansion of the council of ministers is expected on December 23 or 24. Portfolio allocation has been done. Some departments might get swapped among the three parties," a senior Congress leader told PTI on Friday. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

 

Portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as it is called, were allotted on December 12. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the charge of home, urban development and other departments, while party veteran Subhash Desai has been given a number of portfolios, including agriculture, industries, higher and technical education.

NCP leader Jayant Patil has been allocated finance and planning, housing and others, while another party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been given the charge of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, and minority welfare departments. The Congress' Balasaheb Thorat has been given revenue, energy, medical education, school education and other portfolios, while the party's another leader Nitin Raut has been allotted PWD, tribal welfare, women and child welfare, and other departments. The winter session of the state legislature, which is underway in Nagpur will end on Saturday.

Thackeray held talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur on Thursday over the expansion of the council of ministers. Maharashtra can have 43 ministers, including the chief minister, since the size of the council of ministers should be 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly, which has 288 members.

A Congress leader said that a decision will be taken whether to induct former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan in the Thackeray-led council of ministers or only one of them. "Ashok Chavan has served as cabinet minister in the state before becoming the chief minister. He has experience in the state administration, unlike Prithviraj Chavan who was a MoS in the Union Cabinet before becoming the chief minister," the leader said.

Meanwhile, political observers said it remains to be seen if NCP chief Sharad Pawar inducts Ajit Pawar in the council of ministers despite his rebellion and joining hands with BJP to form a government that lasted only 80 hours. "Inducting Ajit Pawar will mean Sharad Pawar was in the know about his nephew's plans," the observers feel.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, ncp, congress, maharashtra assembly elections


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Expelled BJP Kuldeep Singh Sengar jailed for life in Unnao rape case

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi, officials said, adding police used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district. (Photo: ANI)

Bhim Army chief detained at Jama Masjid's protest in Delhi, cops uses drones

The Prime Minister asserted that his government took steps to stabilise the economy that was heading for a disaster in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi

(Photo: Manish Sisodia | Twitter)

'Acche beete paanch saal...': AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa

Jaishankar said the issue of visa and related legislations also came up during his meetings at the Congress. (Photo: File)

Red alert in Aligarh, heavy security deployed in view of Friday prayers

A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. (Photo: FIle)

Assam CM says no threat to land or language, internet back after 10 days

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured people that no one could steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam. (Photo: ANI)

'Violence should not be solution for problems': Rajinikanth on CAA protest

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Rise up stronger': Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked with message

On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham