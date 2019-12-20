Nation Current Affairs 20 Dec 2019 Bihar bandh sparks a ...
Bihar bandh sparks arson in Patna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Dec 20, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Angry protesters demanded scrapping of the new Act and vandalised private and commercial vehicles in and around Patna during the bandh.
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a gathering during Bihar bandh against CAA and NRC in Patna on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
Patna: Bihar witnessed large-scale disruption of traffic, vandalism and arson on Thursday on account of a state-wide shutdown called by Left parties in protest against amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide implementation of National Register of Citizens.

Angry protesters demanded scrapping of the new Act and vandalised private and commercial vehicles in and around Patna during the bandh. In some districts including Patna, Ara and Darbhanga protesters disrupted rail routes.

 

Amid nationwide protest over the CAA, the Left parties with support from around six Opposition parties in Bihar had called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday. 

However, the RJD which is the main Opposition party in Bihar didn’t participate in the bandh and said that “the party has decided to organise a separate state-wide agitation against the issue on December 21”.

When asked about RJD’s absence, CPI(ML) leader Kumar Parvez told this newspaper that “people of Bihar came out in large numbers to support the bandh called by Left parties. The Opposition parties also supported our protest against the CAA and the NRC and as far as the RJD is concerned they have organised a similar bandh on December 21 and we have decided to support it”.

Supporters of Jan Adhikar Party floated by former MP Pappu Yadav used burnt tyres to stop traffic on the streets and also vandalised an ambulance while it was heading towards a residential area in Patna.

In the state capital, the JAP remained in the spotlight as it took the lead in vandalising buses and cars and later squatted on railway tracks to prevent trains from running on time.

JAP chief Pappu Yadav who had earlier claimed that he was placed under house arrest for extending support to the bandh said that “we have come out on the streets to oppose the Citizenship Act which is against the Constitution. It seems that the entire nation today has been held captive and needs to be released”.

The BJP reacted strongly against the agitation and termed it as “a complete failure”. While leading a march in favour of the Act Dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said, “The Left and other Opposition parties are trying to mislead people about the Citizenship Act.”

