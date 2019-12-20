Belgavi is K’taka occupied Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Nagpur: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called the Belgavi region, ‘Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra’ and criticised the BJP-led government in the neighbouring state for alleged atrocities on Marathi-speaking people.

While replying to the discussion on the Governor’s speech in the state Assembly, Uddhav Thackeray also asked the BJP to explain how it planned to rehabilitate Hindus migrating from neighbouring countries owing to persecution.

Like PoK, there was a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra and people in Belgaum are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belgaum mayor was booked for treason, Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister made the Karnataka comment while referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act.