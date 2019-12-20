Assam BJP MLAs are now a worried lot

Guwahati: Worried over frequent attacks by protesters, a groups of 20 BJP MLAs on Thursday called upon the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and pleaded him to take some bold steps to allay fear and doubts about the new Citizenship Act that is creating unrest among the indigenous people of the state.

Asserting that BJP legislators are facing protests and anger of people due to the new law, the BJP MLA from Sootea constituency Padma Hazarika, who led the delegation, told reporters, “There is mistrust in the BJP and their leaders due to the new law and it must be cleared at the earliest.”

He said, “We urged the Chief Minister to take strong steps regarding the protection of language, culture and the people and also to ensure strong constitutional safeguards in these matters.”

The legislators who had a closed door meeting at the residence of Hazarika, however, refused to reveal all the issues and subjects that they discussed with the Chief Minister and his deputy Sarma.

He said that the Chief Minister should urge the Centre to ensure that Clause 6 and 7 of the Assam Accord, securing constitutional safeguards for language and culture and all-round economic development of the state, are implemented at the earliest.

Hazarika regretted that BJP legislators are targeted and abused by

a section of people who are certainly not involved in the ongoing protest of Aasu and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad.

“We can respond to them as in my constituency those who came to attack my house were the supporter of a local Congress leader,” said Hazarika who accused that anger against the BJP MLAs has been aggravated due to certain statements made by some ministers, though he refused to name them.