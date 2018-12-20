Sajjan Kumar, convicted in anti-Sikh riots case, seeks 30 days to surrender

On December 17, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in an anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, has asked Delhi High Court for 30 days to surrender.

The former parliamentarian has moved an application before the high court seeking 30 days time to surrender, news agency ANI reported.

The court is likely to hear his application on Friday.

HS Phoolka, advocate in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, said that he will oppose Sajjan Kumar’s application in the court.

“Sajjan Kumar has filed an application in Delhi High Court to give him a month to surrender. We will oppose that application tomorrow,” Phoolka said.

On December 17, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in an anti-Sikh riots case after reversing the trial court’s order acquitting him in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The case related to the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area and torching of a gurudwara during the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi on November 1, 1984.

The court asked the 73-year-old former MP to surrender before December 31. It also directed him to not leave Delhi and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

A day after being convicted and sentenced, Sajjan Kumar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress in a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi.