Rahul Gandhi rates DCC heads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Published Dec 20, 2018, 7:16 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 7:16 am IST
T. Siddique, V. K. Sreekandan found best in secret survey.
Party president Rahul Gandhi
Thiruvananthapuram: The AICC has assessed the performance of the 14 DCC presidents in Kerala based on a secret survey undertaken on the initiative of party president Rahul Gandhi. The two best performers coming under the 'A' category are T. Siddique of Kozhikode and V. K. Sreekandan of Palakkad.

Those under the 'B' group are Babu George (Pathanamthitta), Joshy Philip (Kottayam), M. Liju (Alappuzha), P. J. Vinod (Ernakulam), V. V. Prakash (Malappuram), Satheeshan Pacheni (Kannur) and I. C. Balakrishnan (Wayanad). The 'non-performers' under the 'C' category consists of Neyyatinkara Sanal (Thiruvananthapuram), Bindu Krishna (Kollam), Ibrahimkutty Kallar (Idukki), T. N. Prathapan (Thrissur) and Hakkim Kunil (Kasaragod).

 

The 14 DCC presidents, who had assumed office two years ago, had submitted their working report to AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training, Ashok Gehlot, and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Mukul Wasnik, a few months ago. Accordingly, the AICC initiated a secret survey on their claims.

"Siddique and Sreekandan have come under the 'A' category as per the survey. Initially, Prathapan also came in the 'A' category. But later, he was pushed to the 'C' category. Though he was keen to step down, the KPCC and AICC rejected his plan," said a senior Congress MLA.

However, the majority of the DCC presidents to whom DC spoke rubbished the survey. Sources close to CWC member A. K. Antony confirmed the report about the survey.

It is said that those under the 'C' category may be axed. However, Bindu Krishna may be made AICC secretary. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy is not keen on removing them when general elections are round the corner.

"The AICC does not want to take chances in Kerala where it hopes to perform well in the Lok Sabha elections. A final decision is expected after the elections," said the MLA.

"KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran is in New Delhi for talks with the AICC leadership, and a decision on the survey is likely to be taken there," the MLA said.

...
