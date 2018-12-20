Nothing wrong in calling Rahul Gandhi buffoon: TRS MP K Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MP K. Kavitha on Wednesday justified Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a buffoon at his pre-election press conference.

She said the whole nation had watched Mr Gandhi going over to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and hugging him on the floor of the House, in violation of established practices in Parliament.

She asserted that there was nothing wrong in calling a person a buffoon if he “does silly things.”

She said Mr Gandhi as the next Prime Minister was opposed by two political parties from within the political grouping that was forged an alternative to the NDA.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi Ms Kavitha said Mr Rao’s decision to form the Federal Front was intended to address issues of the people at the national level and was not about one party rising to power or one leader becoming PM.

Stating that the TRS was quite successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people in TS, she said the front wanted to replicate the success story at the national level.