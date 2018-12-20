MM Mani abused me, says police victim

Thiruvananthapuram: Power minister M.M. Mani, known for his loose talk often, is again caught up in a row. This time the victim of his unkind cut was Viji, wife of Sanal Kumar who was killed following an altercation with the then Neyyatinkara DySP B. Harikumar last month.

She has alleged that Mr Mani insulted her and even termed her ongoing stir a reckless one. Viji, her two children and Sanal’s mother Ramani have been staging a sit-in in front of the secretariat from December 10 demanding a government job to Viji and financial assistance to the debt-ridden family.

On Wednesday, Viji called several ministers over phone to personally convey her plight. But none, except Mr Mani, was available on the phone.

Viji alleged that as she conveyed her plight, Mr Mani said that a job was not readily available with the chief minister to give it to her as soon as she launched a “reckless stir” in front of the secretariat. He further said that she should wind up the stir and meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan if she was earlier promised a job, Viji said.

Viji, who made the call from the stir venue, broke down hearing the minister’s insulting response. Subsequently, some members of the action council called the minister. Even then he replied in a rash manner, they said.

Mr. Mani was not available for comments. However, sources close to him said that it might be due to Mr Mani’s colloquial style that Viji felt insulted.

Meanwhile, chief minister’s private secretary M.V. Jayarajan said that a representation from the family seeking a job and financial assistance had been received. A decision will be taken after examining it, he said.

Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose said in a statement that a case should be registered against Mr Mani for insulting a woman. He also said that Mr Pinarayi Vijayan should explain about Mr Mani’s insulting behaviour towards Viji.

Sanal, 32, died when a car hit him after he was allegedly pushed to the road by the then Neyyatinkara DySP B. Harikumar following an altercation over parking the car on November 6 night. Harikumar, who was absconding after the incident, was found hanging at his house on November 13.