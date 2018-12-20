LJP warns NDA on seat sharing agreement

The Ram Vilas Paswan led LJP had won six out seven seats in 2014 general elections.

Patna: Days after the RLSP snapped ties with the BJP in Bihar, another ally LJP has warned the NDA saying that it may suffer a loss in Lok Sabha elections if seat sharing agreement is not finalized on time.

LJP state president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday demanded that his party should contest on the same number of seats in 2019 as they were given in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Ram Vilas Paswan led LJP had won six out seven seats in 2014 general elections

“BJP president Amit Shah should call a meeting of all allies and finalize seat adjustments before December 31 because time is running out. The NDA may suffer a loss if the matter is delayed further”, LJP state president Pashu-pati Kumar Paras said.

Mr Paras also demanded respectable seat share in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh claiming that their voter base exists in these two states.