Kozhikode: Girls want lamp taken to ‘dark village’

Kozhikode: A group of college girls has taken up cyber arms against Kilinakkode, a remote village in Malappuram district, which they say is still in the dark ages.

They have warned the boys against marrying from the village and also urged parents not to marry off their children to the place which, according to them, remains untouched by the cultural progress achieved by humanity. “Those who pass through the village should carry an emergency lamp so that they can shed some light on it which still remains in the 12th century,” they say.

The girls of the PSMO College, Malappuram, vent their fury on the village following the moral policing they were subjected to when they went there to attend the marriage of their classmate on December 16. They circulated their message through a video among their friends, which, however, went viral on the social media and created a storm. It finally reached the Vengara police station where a case was registered.

The moral policing occurred when the girls, after the marriage, took selfies with male classmates, which was questioned by some local youths. When the girls tried to leave in the vehicle of the boys, they were blocked and forced to walk, according to the police. The girls circulated the video in retaliation for this.

After the video went viral, people took sides and started quarrelling. A youth came out with a voice clip showering abuses on the girls and also warning parents and other girls against supporting the students.

“The cyber war intensified with both the video and the voice message circulating,” said Vengara sub-inspector P. Sangeeth. On Wednesday, five girls filed a complaint at the Vengara police station against the youth. The police also called in their parents and the accused. A large crowd gathered in front of the police station supporting both the groups. The parents of the girls did not want to proceed with the case and sought an apology from the youth through a voice clip. The groups dispersed but the police will go ahead with the legal process, said Mr Sangeeth.

However, the social media is still abuzz with the issue. The moral policing occurred when the girls, after the marriage, took selfies with male classmates, which was questioned by some local youths. When the girls tried to leave in the vehicle of the boys, they were blocked and forced to walk, according to the police. The girls circulated the video in retaliation for this. After the video went viral, people took sides and started quarrelling. A youth came out with a voice clip showering abuses on the girls and also warning parents and other girls against supporting the students.

“The cyber war intensified with both the video and the voice message circulating,” said Vengara sub-inspector P. Sangeeth. On Wednesday, five girls filed a complaint at the Vengara police station against the youth. The police also called in their parents and the accused. A large crowd gathered in front of the police station supporting both the groups. The parents of the girls did not want to proceed with the case and sought an apology from the youth through a voice clip. The groups dispersed but the police will go ahead with the legal process, said Mr Sangeeth. However, the social media is still abuzz with the issue.