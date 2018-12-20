search on deccanchronicle.com
Kottayam: NSS can't be tied to RSS camp, says G SukumaranNair

Published Dec 20, 2018, 7:22 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 7:22 am IST
G Sukumaran Nair
 G Sukumaran Nair

Kottayam: NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has hit out at CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan saying that none can hijack the NSS and that it cannot be tied to the RSS camp.
 
Responding to Mr Balakrishnan's charge that Mr Nair was supporting the RSS which was trying to break the women's wall programme, he asked the LDF government to correct its mistakes over the rituals and the observations of Sabarimala temple instead of attacking the NSS. "The NSS stands with the faithful and is against atheism," he said.

 Reacting to Mr Balakrishnan's appeal to the community members to identify the attempts to tie the NSS to the RSS camp, Mr Nair said, "Mr Kodiyeri should remember that the NSS cannot be tied to the cowshed of someone else. Those who attempted to make that happen have failed," he said.

 

Commenting on Mr Kodiyeri's statement on upholding the traditions of Mannathu Padmanabhan, Mr Nair asked him who had made Mannathu Padmanabhan a 'disreputable' person after the 1959 liberation struggle leading to the ouster of the communist government in the state.

Mr Nair also said that the statements of Mr Kodiyeri were due to his lack of knowledge about the NSS and his disappointment over the current situation.

Meanwhile, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday said by issuing an appeal to make RSS programme Ayyappa Jyothi a big success, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has tied his organisation to the Sangh Parivar.

The CPM state secretary said Nair had called upon NSS workers to take part in the Ayyappa Jyothi being organised by the RSS on December 26.  At the same time Nair warned that none   should attend the Women Wall for upholding the Renaissance Values on January 1. Not only that he has threatened that anyone taking part in the women wall will be out of the organisation.

Kodiyeri said he came across the statement from NSS general ran Nair that he would not push the organisation towards the RSS camp. But mere statement is not enough.

Tags: nss workers, rss camp, ayyappa jyothi
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




