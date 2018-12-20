search on deccanchronicle.com
Fire breaks out at a luxury hotel in Mumbai

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 2:53 am IST
The fire reportedly started in the basement and reached two showrooms in the hotel.
There are no reports of casualties and the fire has been brought under control, a fire official said.
 There are no reports of casualties and the fire has been brought under control, a fire official said.

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the luxury Trident Hotel in south Mumbai late Wednesday night, a fire brigade official said.

While the fire was doused within a few minutes, the smoke spread to the entire premises.

 

“There are no reports of casualties and the fire has been brought under control,” the official said

Four fire engines and four water tankers, along with police teams, were rushed to the hotel and attempts were made to prevent the fire from spreading.

Reports suggested that nobody was trapped in the blaze, which was declared a Level 2 fire. At the time of going to press, it was not known how the fire started.

The fire reportedly started in the basement and reached two showrooms in the hotel.

The incident comes two days after a fire broke out in ESIC Kamgar hospital in Andheri, Mumbai in which eight people lost their lives.

Tags: esic kamgar hospital, trident hotel




