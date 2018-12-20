Bihar: Govt school dividing students on basis of caste and religion

Separate classrooms were allotted for the students belonging to the upper castes, OBCs and Dalits, along with separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. (Photo: ANI)

Vaishali: Following reports of caste and religion based discrimination in a school in Vaishali, a team constituted to investigate the matter has concluded that such system was indeed prevailing in the school and held the Principal responsible for it.

The District Education Officer-led-team in its written recommendation to the education department has asked for the stern action against the Principal, Meena Kumari.

"From many years, the system of division of classroom on the basis of caste and religion is existing in the GA Higher Secondary School at Lalganj in Vaishali district. Separate classrooms were allotted for the students belonging to the upper castes, OBCs and Dalits. Similarly, There are also separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities at the school," confirmed Vaishali District Magistrate, Rajeev Roshan.

After the matter came into light, the officials constituted a team to investigate further.

"Strict action would be taken against the Principal and she would be suspended from her service," Roshan added.

Even after the report proved the allegation, Meena Kumari, in her defence, rejected such claims and said, "Students of every caste and religions sit together, there is no such division."