search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Air Chief Marshal hails SC's order, says IAF badly needs Rafale

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
‘Rafale is always a need for the Air Force.’ Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
The Congress has over the past few months alleged irregularities in 36 fighter jet Rafale Deal and claimed that govt is buying them at price much higher than that was being negotiated by previous govt. (Representational Image)
 The Congress has over the past few months alleged irregularities in 36 fighter jet Rafale Deal and claimed that govt is buying them at price much higher than that was being negotiated by previous govt. (Representational Image)

Jodhpur: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale jet deal and said the Indian Air Force needs the fighter aircraft badly.

Addressing the media during his visit to Air Force Station at Jodhpur, he said, "The Supreme Court has given a very fine judgement and I am not going to comment on it. It has also said that this plane is badly needed. Rafale is always a need for the Air Force. It (fighter jets) took a long time to come. Others have upgraded their squadron. Also, very fine comments are given by the Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) and our Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman).”

 

The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress has alleged irregularities in the deal for 36 aircraft and claimed that the Narendra Modi government is buying them at a price much higher than the one that was being negotiated by the previous government.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal. But later the controversy on the Supreme Court's verdict started after the Centre filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking correction in its judgement on the deal.

Sharing his views on the launch of satellite GSLV-7A, the Air Chief said the launch of the satellite would boost the networking and communication capabilities of the Air Force.

"We will get many benefits due to this launch. We have several platforms (aircraft) which have capabilities of communication through satellite. The communication to the platform (aircraft) through the satellite will be made possible with this launch," he told the media in Jodhpur.

Yesterday evening, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched GSLV-7A from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Air Chief Dhanoa on Wednesday visited Air Force Station at Jodhpur to interact with the participating forces of ongoing Exercise AviaIndra-18 between Indian Air Force (IAF) and Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF).

The second edition of Exercise AviaIndra-18 is aimed at exposing RFASF and IAF pilots to single/multi-aircraft missions in a Counter-Terrorism Scenario within the predefined scope. The 30-member RFASF contingent comprises of fighter, transport and helicopter pilots.

The Chief of the Air Staff was briefed in detail about various phases of the exercise and was apprised of its progress. Post-briefing, he visited the RFASF and IAF detachment, wherein he interacted with the personnel of both the Air Forces.

During the interaction, Chief of the Air Staff welcomed RFASF team and emphasised the importance of joint exercises, as they create an environment of camaraderie and provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices. He spoke about the long-standing military partnership between RFASF and IAF and the common equipment that both the nations operate.

Exercise AviaIndra-18 is a testimony of the Indo-Russian Military relationship and would enhance mutual cooperation and understanding between IAF and RFASF.

...
Tags: rafale deal, b s dhanoa, pm modi, iaf
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Setback for Banerjee govt, Calcutta HC allows BJP to hold 3 yatras in WB

Earlier, the High Court had denied BJP permission for the yatras on grounds of possible 'communal tension'. (Photo: File)

RJD chief Lalu Yadav gets interim bail in railways' hotel scam case

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted interim bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav after he was produced before the court via video conference from a Ranchi jail, where he is serving time as a prisoner in a fodder scam case. (Photo: File)

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in anti-Sikh riots case, seeks 30 days to surrender

On December 17, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in an anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sajjan Kumar appears before Delhi court in another anti-Sikh riots case

The second case against Sajjan Kumar was filed by the CBI on the recommendation of the Nanavati Commission. (Photo: File | ANI)

15 bottles of pesticide added to prasad that killed many in K'taka temple: cops

15 died and over 100 people are still in hospitals after consuming poisonous prasad on December 14 at Sulvadi at event to celebrate construction of tower of Kichchugutti Maramma Devi temple. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham