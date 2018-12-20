search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK expels TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J V SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Dec 20, 2018, 3:24 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 3:29 am IST
The expulsion of Raja came just hours after he was declared elected as chairman of the district milk producers’ union (Aavin) at Theni.
O. Raja and O. Panneerselvam
 O. Raja and O. Panneerselvam

Chennai: The AIADMK on Wednesday expelled party coordinator and state deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s younger brother O Raja from the party, accusing him of functioning against its principles, policies, aims and objectives. He had caused disrepute to the party, said an announcement jointly signed by OPS in his capacity as the AIADMK coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’ joint-coordinator.

The expulsion of Raja came just hours after he was declared elected as chairman of the district milk producers’ union (Aavin) at Theni. The announcement sent shock waves down the ruling party even though rumours had been doing the rounds for quite some time that OPS and brother Raja have serious differences, possibly over the latter being upset over OPS promoting his son.

 

It was also said that Raja was veering towards TTV Dhinakaran because of OPS promoting his son in the party.

But for the record, the AIADMK maintained that Raja deserved the axe and has been removed from all the party positions as he had gone against party discipline. None in the party should henceforth keep in touch with him, said the OPS-EPS statement.

“This shows the AIADMK is a party of high discipline. This is a welcome thing as action has been taken (by OPS) despite Raja being his younger brother and this will be a lesson for others too”, said AIADMK senior D Jayakumar at a media interaction. He declined to elaborate on what acts of indiscipline Raja had indulged in to get the axe.

Interestingly, several AIADMK functionaries — and that included minister Sellur K Raju — had participated in the celebration earlier in the day to greet Raja after he was declared elected as chairman of the district Aavin union.  Sources said Raja got the marching orders because he became the chairman of the Aavin union in home district Theni ignoring annan OPS’ diktat that he should not contest.

While critics allege that OPS was promoting his son over the head and shoulders of brother Raja some others insist that the party could brook no more delay in ‘weeding out’ undisciplined Raja, who had been even involved in some serious criminal cases.

...
Tags: o panneerselvam, o raja
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

11 Naxals held from 2 districts in Chhattisgarh

‘In Bijapur, a joint team of CRPF's 168th battalion, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police had launched a search operation in the forest of Basaguda police station area to trace some Naxals wanted in separate cases, following inputs about their movements,’ a senior official said. (Photo: PTI)

Congress became more cunning since Emergency: PM Modi hits back

The prime minister was interacting with booth level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Six months of Governor’s rule end, J&K set for President’s rule from midnight

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala row: BJP leader on hunger strike arrested, shifted to hospital

Following Padmanabhan's arrest, BJP leader Sobha Surendran to continue relay hunger strike. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-bureaucrats demand Yogi's resignation over Bulandshahr violence

The letter said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister 'refuses to acknowledge the gravity of the incident and its communal intent, condemn the perpetrators of violence or direct the police to take action against them but instead asks them to focus attention on those responsible for illegal cow slaughter'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham