Actor Prabhas moves Hyderabad High Court over land issue

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court directed the Registry to post the plea of Telugu film actor Prabhas alias Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju before a division bench which is adjudicating on matters related to the Paigah properties.

The actor had approached the court alleging that the revenue authorities were interfering in his property at Raidurg Pan Maktha.

Moving a petition through his representative D.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju, he said the authorities had entered the land and attempted to dispossess him without any notice. He had purchased the land in parts in 2005 and 2006 and had paid Rs 1.05 crore for regularisation, he said.

He said his application was pending with the revenue authorities but they had tried to demolish structures on the land.

When the case came before Justice C. Praveen Kumar, government special counsel said the land was in the category of Paigah lands and cases were pending before a division bench. The court directed the Registry to make available that petition before the bench.