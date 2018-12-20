search on deccanchronicle.com
34 per cent quota for BCs in panchayat raj polls sought

Published Dec 20, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 3:03 am IST
The conference decided to hold a dharna at Hyderabad on Thursday and later in the districts demanding 34 per cent reservations to BCs. 
Hyderabad: A round table conference organised by former PCC president and OBC MPs Forum former convener V. Hanumantha Rao demanded that the state government implement 34 per cent  reservations for BCs in panchayat raj elections.

If that is not possible, postpone the elections to rework the modalities, he said.

 

The conference opposed the ordinance issued by the government restricting BC reservations in panchayats from 34 per cent earlier to 28 per cent. The conference was attended by Justice (retd) Eshwariah, Telangana TD president L. Ramana, former ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and J. Chittaranjan Das, Congress MLC Akula Lalitha and leaders of the CPI, the TJS and BC organisation. 

Mr Hanumantha Rao said that they had decided to file a review petition in the High Court on the matter. He said that they would approach the court and seek implementation of reservations as in Tamil Nadu. 

