  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2022 PM shows China Aruna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM shows China Arunachal rising

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Nov 20, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. He said that the new India is committed to developing border infrastructure that includes building airports, roads and turning villages into frontline hamlets that are fully drawn into the national mainstream. He added that the central government is going to spend Rs 50,000 crores on the development of infrastructure in the state.

In an obvious message to neighbouring China from the frontier state, the Prime Minister said, "Today Northeast is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities. Today’s event is a great example of the new India’s approach towards development of the Northeast."

He stressed that his government will prioritise developing border villages as frontline hamlets. "Today even the remotest corners of the northeastern region are electrified," he said adding, "Our government worked considering the villages in the border areas as the first village of the country. It is our endeavour to strengthen the villages in border areas."

The Prime Minister said that the Central government is going to spend another Rs 50,000 crores in the near future on the development of infrastructure in the state.

Underscoring the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Modi said that the state has great potential for tourism.

He stressed the need for proper connectivity to remote areas of the state and informed that 85 per cent of villages in Arunachal are connected with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

The Prime Minister said that the new airport will create huge opportunities in the field of cargo services and added that the farmers of the state can now sell their produce to bigger markets. He also reiterated that the farmers are reaping the benefits of PM Kisan Nidhi in the state.

The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, under the Udan scheme, two other towns of Arunachal Pradesh -- Pasighat and Tezu -- got air connectivity.  The new airport has 2,300 metres of runway and is suitable for operating large, wide-bodied aircraft like the Boeing 747. The airport is built over an area of 690 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 640 crores.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station as part of a border infrastructure initiative. Built at a cost of Rs 8,450 crores and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng district, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state.

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, thanked the Prime Minister for the greenfield airport. "It was our dream to have an airport in our state's capital, today that dream has come true with the efforts of the PM.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also thanked the Prime Minister for giving special attention to the development of frontier states.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, donyi polo airport, kameng hydro power station
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Shah to target illegal cash routes, hawala of ultras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

PM opens Kashi, Tamil Sangamam

Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Leave Savarkar, Nehru alone, advises Raut



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Isro tests parachute system for Gaganyaan project

Gaganyaan project's parachute system is being tested by Isro (Image: DC)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->