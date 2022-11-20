  
KCR to start poll year with sops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 20, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have lined up some more welfare schemes for the election year launch in January, after he announced on Thursday the relaunch of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme for eye health from January 18.

Sources in TRS said that Rao was expected to launch a scheme under which the government will provide approximately Rs 3 lakh assistance to landowners from the poorer sections to construct houses on their own plots. He is reportedly considering extending 15 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes and 10 per cent to Scheduled Tribes for the scheme. An announcement on ‘Girijan Bandhu’ to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to STs like Dalit Bandhu for SCs is also expected in January.

The CM will put the administration on fast-track with back-to-back review meetings, tours to districts to fulfil promises and complete pending works in three months.

Extending financial assistance to construct houses was a promise made during the 2018 Assembly polls. The CM had formulated this scheme as the 2BHK housing scheme for the poor promised during the 2014 Assembly polls has been moving at a snail's pace.

With regard to Girijan Bandhu, Rao is planning to extend the scheme first to the 12 Assembly constituencies reserved for STs and extend it in a phased manner to cover the entire state.

Out of 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, 31 are reserved. Of them SCs account for 19 and STs 12. The TRS leadership hopes to sweep these 31 reserved seats on the back of Dalit Bandhu and Girijan Bandhu schemes.

