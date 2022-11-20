Heavy rains forecast over southern Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains are likely over isolated places in AP’s south coastal areas of Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts, apart from Chittoor, Kadapa and Annamaya districts in Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours following a depression in Bay of Bengal.

AP State Disaster Management (APSDM), quoting India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Sunday that the depression could cause moderate rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from Sunday evening.



Rainfall below 15 mm has already been recorded in Konaseema, Kakinada, Guntur, Palnadu and other regions till 5 pm on Sunday. The intensity of this rainfall may turn moderate to heavy till Tuesday.

During the time, north coastal Andhra districts like Visakhapatnam are likely to receive only light to moderate rains.

Sea condition will be very rough from Sunday to Tuesday along and off southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds are expected to be from 45–55 kmph to 65 kmph over the area.

APSDM managing director Dr. Ambedkar said, “We have alerted administrations of all notified districts to be prepared during the next two days. As instructed by IMD, we have warned fisherfolk not to venture into the sea till further instructions."

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is currently close to south coastal AP, about 600 km east of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu. In the next 48 hours, the wind flow will move slowly towards Rayalaseema and south coastal AP via the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.