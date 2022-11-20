  
Bhadradri student Trisha figures in India's Under-19 T-20 team

Published Nov 20, 2022, 10:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 10:51 pm IST
Gongadi Trisha will play the five-match Under-19 T–20 tournament with New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.
 Gongadi Trisha will play the five-match Under-19 T–20 tournament with New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

Bhadrachalam: Gongadi Trisha, second year intermediate student and resident of Bhadrachalam temple town, is among 15 members of the Indian team selected to play the five-match Under-19 T–20 tournament with New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

Trisha, a right hand batter, has been playing cricket ever since she had been in Class III. Her father, Ramreddy. a fitment trainer in a private company, realised her talent and encouraged her to play cricket regularly.

Says Trisha: “I have honed my batting skills after watching M.S. Dhoni and Mithali Raj. They are the two cricketers I admire the most.”

She has been playing U-19 tournaments from the age of 12. Now 16, she has developed into a dependable all-rounder, opening both batting and bowling. Her contribution had been crucial in India B winning the Women’s Under-19 Challenger Trophy.

Trisha has also bagged Player of the Year Award from BCCI.

Incidentally, her father Ramreddy had quit his job and shifted base to Hyderabad, so that Trisha could hone her cricketing skills.

