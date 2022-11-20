Bee stings hospitalise 10 women in Konaseema

The women had been enjoying themselves in the coconut garden after performing poojas to Goddess and Gods as part of the Vana Samaradhana , when a swarm of bees swooped down on them. (AFP Image)

KAKINADA: As many as 10 of the 120 women, who had been participating in Vana Samaradhana in a coconut garden at Ankampalem village in Atreyapuram mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday, had to be hospitalised after they had been stung by bees.

The women had been enjoying themselves in the coconut garden after performing poojas to Goddess and Gods as part of the Vana Samaradhana organised during the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Suddenly, a swarm of bees swooped down on them, making them run helter-skelter. 10 of the women got stung severely and had to be admitted in a private hospital.

The day being the last Sunday of the auspicious Karthika Masam, several associations, including caste-based organisations, organised Vana Samaradhanas in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, including Kapu Sadhbhavana Sangham.

Several Kapu MLAs like Kurasala Kannababu, Jakkampudi Raja (YSRC) and Nimmakayala China Rajappa (TD), Kakinada MP Vanga Gita, former union minister M.M. Pallam Raju, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Jana Sena leader Pantham Nanaji and former MLA Varupula Subba Rao attended the programme. They were felicitated by sangham president Vadireddy Yesudas.

Gunturu Kapu Sangham president Ramadevi said that she has purchased a 1,200 sq. yard site for installing a 75-feet statue of late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga between Gunturu and Vijayawada National Highway. She requested Kapu leaders and activists to cooperate with her in installing the statue.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha too participated in Vana Samaradhana programmes organised by different associations in East Godavari district.