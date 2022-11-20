  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2022 Bee stings hospitali ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bee stings hospitalise 10 women in Konaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 20, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
The women had been enjoying themselves in the coconut garden after performing poojas to Goddess and Gods as part of the Vana Samaradhana , when a swarm of bees swooped down on them. (AFP Image)
 The women had been enjoying themselves in the coconut garden after performing poojas to Goddess and Gods as part of the Vana Samaradhana , when a swarm of bees swooped down on them. (AFP Image)

KAKINADA: As many as 10 of the 120 women, who had been participating in Vana Samaradhana in a coconut garden at Ankampalem village in Atreyapuram mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday, had to be hospitalised after they had been stung by bees.

The women had been enjoying themselves in the coconut garden after performing poojas to Goddess and Gods as part of the Vana Samaradhana organised during the auspicious Karthika Masam.  

Suddenly, a swarm of bees swooped down on them, making them run helter-skelter. 10 of the women got stung severely and had to be admitted in a private hospital.

The day being the last Sunday of the auspicious Karthika Masam, several associations, including caste-based organisations, organised Vana Samaradhanas in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, including Kapu Sadhbhavana Sangham.

Several Kapu MLAs like Kurasala Kannababu, Jakkampudi Raja (YSRC) and Nimmakayala China Rajappa (TD), Kakinada MP Vanga Gita, former union minister M.M. Pallam Raju, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Jana Sena leader Pantham Nanaji and former MLA Varupula Subba Rao attended the programme. They were felicitated by sangham president Vadireddy Yesudas.

Gunturu Kapu Sangham president Ramadevi said that she has purchased a 1,200 sq. yard site for installing a 75-feet statue of late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga between Gunturu and Vijayawada National Highway. She requested Kapu leaders and activists to cooperate with her in installing the statue.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha too participated in Vana Samaradhana programmes organised by different associations in East Godavari district.

 

...
Tags: vana samaradhana, bee sting, bee attack
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

High Court advocates have been abstaining from work since Friday. (File Photo: PTI)

Bar body to abstain from court work today

In AP, four lakh farmers are engaged in oil palm cultivation (AFP Photo)

Oil Palm cultivation facing odds, farmers seek remunerative price

Residents of Chintapalli and Lambasingi revealed that thick fog has been enveloping their places till 10 a.m. since last one week. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tourists swarm as mercury drops in ASR district

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File)

BJP will come to power through core ideology, says Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will target illegal cash routes, hawala of terrorists, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Isro tests parachute system for Gaganyaan project

Gaganyaan project's parachute system is being tested by Isro (Image: DC)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->