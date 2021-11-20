Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2021 YSRC MLC Karimunnisa ...
YSRC MLC Karimunnisa dies of heart attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 20, 2021, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 9:30 pm IST
VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLC Md. Karimunnisa passed away due to cardiac arrest during early hours of Saturday at Vijayawada. She was 65.

The MLC had attended Friday’s session of AP Legislative Council, which is currently in session. After returning home, she complained of discomfort in the chest. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the sudden demise of Karimunnisa. On coming to know about her death, the CM, who was conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state on Saturday, went straight to the residence of MLC Karimunnisa near Vijayawada-Singhnagar flyover and offered floral tributes. He also consoled members of the bereaved family.

Ministers Mekatoti Sucharita, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Y. Jaganmohan Rao, Krishna district collector J. Nivas, sub-collector Praveen Chand, YSRC leader Devineni Avinash and others also paid their last respects to Karimunnisa.

 

...
Tags: cardiac arrest, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, mlc md. karimunnisa
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


