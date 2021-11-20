Vizag fails to get 7-star in Garbage Free City rating

Vizag got the 9th rank under the Best City in citizen feedback survey. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: A 7-star rating eluded Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) yet again. It retained its old three-star rating in the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) category under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 based on citizens' feedback in the country.

Since last year, the GVMC was trying to secure the 7-star rating in GFC. It would have meant the city was completely free from waste in public places and the drainage water was scientifically treated at a sewerage plant. Sometimes, the treated water could also be used for general purposes like watering plants on the road, parks, etc.

“We will study the reasons behind the poor ranking in the GFC and work to secure the 7-star rating next year," a senior GVMC official said.

The results were announced on Saturday at a function organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in Delhi.

GVMC Mayor Venkata Hari Kumari, commissioner Lakshmisha and chief medical officer K.S.L.G. Sastry received the certificate.

Vizag got the 9th rank under the Best City in citizen feedback survey. Nearly 5.8 lakh people across the globe sent feedback online and their opinions on the city and its facilities.