Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2021 Rain toll rises to 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain toll rises to 24 in AP; 17 go missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 20, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Property worth Rs 231 lakhs damaged in Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts
Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains in the last few days claimed 24 lives while 17 persons went missing apart from causing damage to property worth Rs 231 lakhs mainly in Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Continuous rainfall inundated 1,337 villages located in 172 mandals and four towns affecting nearly 23,994 people in the four districts. At least 1,549 houses suffered damages and 488 houses were inundated. As many as 1,791 livestock and 3,232 poultry perished in the rains. The district authorities set up 243 relief camps and evacuated 20,923 persons to safety by accommodating them in the relief camps.

 

With regard to damage to infrastructure, the authorities in the departments like roads and buildings, minor irrigation, energy, panchayat raj, rural water supply and sanitation, municipal administration came up with estimates to take up both temporary and permanent restoration works at a cost of Rs 24,594.45 lakh in the four districts. The authorities are taking up restoration works pertaining to roads, breaches, and to power feeders, KV poles, LT poles and others.

The state government released funds for undertaking relief operations in the affected districts and to meet expenses to provide basic amenities to the tune of Rs 2 crore to Chittoor, Rs 1.50 crore to Nellore, Rs Rs1 crore to Anantapur and Rs 2.50 crore to Kadapa. As a special assistance, each person is given Rs 1,000 to a maximum of Rs 2,000 per family as they were sheltered in the relief camps. Special officers to Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore were appointed and they were directed to report to the concerned district immediately.

 

District collectors were given instructions to operate control rooms 24x7 at the collectorates, to evacuate people to safety to ensure human casualty to zero, to maintain adequate stocks of medicines and also essential commodities and to take several other measures.

...
Tags: ap heavy rains, relief operations, chittoor, nellore
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah. (Photo:Facebook)

Minister demands proof of Naidu’s spouse being insulted

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the media at Telangana bhavan on Saturday. (Photo: DC/ R.Pavan)

KCR’s aid: Rs 3 lakh each to Delhi’s dead farmers kin

GHMC on Saturday received the 'Best Self Sustainable City' award in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2021. (Photo: DC/P.Surendra)

Hyderabad bags 'Best Self Sustainable City' award

Chief Minister Jagan took out an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kadapa town on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement))

Jagan makes aerial survey of flood-hit areas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Repeal of farm laws and Article 370: J&K politicians hoping against hope

The passing of farmer laws by the Parliament, they asserted, was necessarily an administrative decision designed to modernise agricultural sector and these are being repealed for possible electoral gains by the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. (PTI Photo)

11 killed, 12 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing. (PTI)

No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Photo: PTI)

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.

Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->