Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2021 Annual cleanliness s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Annual cleanliness survey is out - Check how your city is ranked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Nov 20, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 1:56 pm IST
From the southern states, cities from Telugu states like Vijayawada, GVMC Visakhapatnam and Greater Hyderabad featured in the top 20
Clean road of Indore. (Twitter)
 Clean road of Indore. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021' were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

 

Varanasi has been the adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away awards to winners on Saturday.

From the southern states, cities from Telugu states like Vijayawada, GVMC Visakhapatnam and Greater Hyderabad featured in the top 20 cleanest cities of the country. Interestingly, no other city from southern states could enter the top 20 list.

Metro cities from other southern states had dismal performance in the national cleanliness ranking.

 

Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. The ranking is based on the performance of the civic administrations in different categories related to waste management, open defecation free status and citizen feedback.  

...
Tags: president ram nath kovind, chhattisgarh, swachh bhaarat, surat, vijayawada
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

High quality HR, basic infra key to improving govt machinery: Kerala CM

The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. (DC Photo)

Heavy rains: Pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple suspended for a day

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (DC)

Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

11 killed, 12 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing. (PTI)

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.

Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (DC)

India-China going through bad phase in their relationship: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

PM announces repeal of farm laws, SKM welcomes the move

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->